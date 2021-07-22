120,000 Shares in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition by 290.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBA shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other New Beginnings Acquisition news, CEO Michael Liebowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

NBA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 87,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,820. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

