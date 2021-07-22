First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,843. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

