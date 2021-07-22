First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.
Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,843. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
