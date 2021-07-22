$8.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $8.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.88 billion and the highest is $8.68 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $32.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.76 billion to $33.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.17. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. 49,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,001. Nucor has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 19,364.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

