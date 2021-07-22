IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

