Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 191.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

