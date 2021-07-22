Capital Analysts LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries stock opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

