Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

GDOT stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,622.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

