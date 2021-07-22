RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,940,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CTAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.