Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,998 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

