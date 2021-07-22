25,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

COVAU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

