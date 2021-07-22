50,000 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRWU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

