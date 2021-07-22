Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MIE stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205,749 shares of company stock valued at $795,670.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

