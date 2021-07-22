Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $67,008,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.42. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

