JustBet (WINR) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,112.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

