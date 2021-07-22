Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $126,658.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $126,658.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00833900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

