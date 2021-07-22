Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

HBMD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The stock has a market cap of $369.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

