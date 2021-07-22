Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Shares of BHB stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 29,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,395. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

BHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

