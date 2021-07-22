Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

NYSE:HCA opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $287,508,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

