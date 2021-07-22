State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,320 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $47,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $158.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

