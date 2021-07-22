Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 111,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

