Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $98.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The stock last traded at $84.09 and had previously closed at $82.74.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.90.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

