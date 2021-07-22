Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

