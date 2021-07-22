Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 200,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRAU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

