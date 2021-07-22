Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,125 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,556,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 185,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

