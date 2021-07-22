California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,258 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.