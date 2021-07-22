$18.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report $18.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

