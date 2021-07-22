CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 444,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69.

Get CSX alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.