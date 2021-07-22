Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

