Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 2,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,317. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.