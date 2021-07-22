Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.55. 136,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

