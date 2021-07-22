Caxton Associates LP Takes $352,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 102,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100,527 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

