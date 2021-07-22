7,835 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.