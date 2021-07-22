Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,707 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $67,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $174.39 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

