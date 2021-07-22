Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRETF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

