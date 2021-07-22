Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MRETF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.
About Martinrea International
