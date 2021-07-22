Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.65

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.65 and last traded at $283.66, with a volume of 23472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.27.

Get Danaher alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.