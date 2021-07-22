Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,358. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

