3,002 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.