Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528,859 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Duke Energy worth $475,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

