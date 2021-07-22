Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $971.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

