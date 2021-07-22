Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $504,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $186.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

