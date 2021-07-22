Morgan Stanley Has $529.16 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $529,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 294,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.