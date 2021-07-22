Corvex Management LP Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Hudson Executive Investment comprises about 0.2% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Corvex Management LP owned about 1.21% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,781,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,633 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

