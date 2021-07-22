Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,649 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 4.9% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $184,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.30. 30,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,778. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $29,116,591 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.