Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Has $76.42 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,774 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises about 2.0% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $76,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,093. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.62 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.