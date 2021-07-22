Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $97.46 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,462,000. Baidu accounts for 2.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.55. 57,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

