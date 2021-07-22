Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.44% of Ally Financial worth $744,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 376,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

