Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.70% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $565,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

