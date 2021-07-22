Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $617,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.