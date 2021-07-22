Morgan Stanley Has $823.07 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $823,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $373.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

