Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.37. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 18,478 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

